SC to hear appeals against bails of May 9 cases accused on Monday

By Staff Report
  • Hearing to focus on Punjab govt’s appeal to revoke bail granted to accused in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed the Punjab government’s appeals against bails granted to May 9 accused, including GHQ Attack case.

A three-member SC bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, and comprising Justices – Shafi Siddiqui and Shakeel Ahmed, will hear the appeals against the bails.

According to court roster for next week to be started on Monday, the SC bench will take up appeals against the bail of individuals accused in the GHQ attack case on April 7, while the appeals for the cancellation of bail granted 20 accused, including PTI leaders – Alia Hamza and Khadija Shah, will be heard on April 8.

The Punjab government has filed appeals seeking to revoke the bail granted to the accused in the GHQ attack case.

Pakistan to send astronauts to China for first space training: Suparco
Punjab Police roll out bulletproof vehicles to tackle crime, terrorism
