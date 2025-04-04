Punjab Police roll out bulletproof vehicles to tackle crime, terrorism

LAHORE: Punjab Police have begun using bulletproof vehicles to strengthen their fight against crime and terrorism. A police spokesperson confirmed that both single and double cabin vehicles with bulletproof protection will now be used in operations against criminal gangs.

These vehicles are also being deployed to protect border security forces from possible attacks by foreign terrorists.

Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar stated that bulletproof vehicles are being provided to several departments, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Crime Control Department (CCD), and the Special Branch. The aim is to improve the safety of police officers during raids and sensitive operations.

The bulletproof vehicles will help police respond faster and more safely in dangerous situations, especially in remote or border areas.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in Rahim Yar Khan have launched a search operation in areas near Katcha, including Paka Chandia and Dawa Wala. Two people suspected of helping criminals were arrested, and several hideouts were destroyed.

The search operation is being led by ASP Sadiqabad, with SHOs from multiple police stations, elite commandos, and a large police force taking part. Armored and bulletproof vehicles are also being used in the effort.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stressed that all supporters of Katcha criminals will be held accountable to restore lasting peace in the region.