Pakistan to send astronauts to China for first space training: Suparco

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will send two astronauts to China for space training, making it the first foreign country to join China’s space station training program.

The announcement was made by Director of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Shafaat Ali, on Friday. Speaking to a private news channel, he said the two astronauts will be selected on merit. The selection criteria include having a PhD, aviation experience, and meeting strict physical fitness standards.

This step comes under a new agreement signed by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and marks a major step in space cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Shafaat Ali said this partnership will lead to advanced scientific research and strengthen the close ties between both countries. He also noted that, until now, China only trained its own astronauts. Including Pakistani astronauts shows growing trust and a shared goal for space exploration.

The selection of astronauts will be done in three phases and is expected to finish by 2026. The selected astronauts will take part in scientific experiments aboard the Chinese Space Station (CSS). These experiments will focus on microgravity, space radiation, fluid behavior, astronomy, and biology.

Ali thanked the Chinese government and Prime Minister Sharif for making this breakthrough possible, calling it a “giant leap” for Pakistan’s space program.