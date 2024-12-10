Taylor Swift’s Record $197M Bonus Payout Highlights Eras Tour’s Success

Taylor Swift has made history by distributing $197 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour crew, a gesture reflecting the extraordinary success of her record-breaking tour. The payouts, provided on top of regular salaries, benefited thousands of workers, including truck drivers, caterers, dancers, and technical staff, PEOPLE confirms.

The bonuses cap off the Eras Tour, which concluded on December 8, 2024, at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium. Over 149 shows spanning nearly two years, the tour grossed over $2 billion, doubling the revenue of any previous concert tour. With more than 10 million tickets sold, it has solidified its place as the most successful tour in music history.

During her final performance, Swift, 34, expressed deep gratitude to her global fanbase and the crew who made the tour possible. Addressing the crowd, she said, “This has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, and challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.” Swift concluded the evening with her hit “Karma,” reflecting on the thrilling chapter that the tour represented.

Beyond the stage, Swift’s achievements in 2024 were equally remarkable. Her Eras Tour Book became the top publishing launch of the year, selling 814,000 copies in just two days. She was also crowned the most-streamed artist across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, earning the title of top-streamed album of the year.

Looking ahead, Swift is a strong contender at the upcoming Grammy Awards, where she has received six nominations, including Album of the Year. Her historic bonus payouts further underscore her dedication to those who contributed to her unparalleled success, highlighting a new standard of generosity in the entertainment industry.