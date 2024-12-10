Angelina Jolie Makes Shocking Confession About Her Acting Career

Angelina Jolie has recently made shocking confession about her acting career.

Speaking to Radio Times, the Maleficent actress revealed that she was never taken seriously as an artist because of her celebrity status.

However, Angelina shared her new role as the opera singer Maria Callas had allowed her to “rediscover” her craft.

‘It was a challenge,” said the 49-year-old.

The Tomb Raider actress stated, “I watched Callas’s really old interviews and they spent hours talking to her about her craft.”

“Nobody’s ever done that for me. She was taken seriously,” noted Angelina.

The Eternals actress explained, “I haven’t allowed myself to just enjoy [being an artist], because things become about celebrity or business.”

It is a gift to be allowed to live a life as an artist, and this role has helped make me rediscover art and being an artist,” she remarked.

Angelina added, “I am rediscovering that through Maria.”

The actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe award for her role as Maria, reflected on her training to sing opera for her character.

‘You really can’t fake opera. It doesn’t work. It has to be like a full-body thing for it to happen,” said the Wanted star.

Angelina dished, “The thing with opera is you have to sing it pretty loud. I’ve had my moments when everybody’s gone out, because then I get to be loud.”

The Salt actress opened up that she found singing opera to be a form of therapy.

‘I would recommend it for anybody. When people go through things in their life it stores in their body. It gets in your stomach and your posture changes but to sing opera you have to unlock all those parts,” she said.