Jay Z Accused of Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl, Social Media Reacts

Jay Z’s name has been added to a federal lawsuit in which he has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

Jane Dow, the accuser, has claimed that two rappers, Jay Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs, raped her while another female celebrity watched.

The federal lawsuit, which originally only named Combs, was refiled on Sunday in New York to add Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

The woman, who filed under the name Jane Doe, alleged that she was assaulted after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

“Defendant Sean Combs, along with his longtime friend and collaborator Shawn Carter (a/k/a ‘JayZ’), drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards,” the suit states, per People Magazine.

“Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor,” it adds.

Soon after the news broke, enraged fans stormed the social media with comments asking the rapper’s wife Beyonce to divorce him.

One such comment read, “I’m surprised Beyonce stayed with him and did not divorce him after all these years.”

“if you don’t divorce this man he cheated on you and now this,” one user commented, while another added, “Beyoncé take Adele’s advice and divorce that man.”