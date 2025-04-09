Prince Harry Ignores King Charles’ Latest Health Scare Amid Royal Family Tension

As Prince Harry continues his legal battle for taxpayer-funded security, his absence during a critical time for King Charles III has caught the attention of royal observers. Commentator and royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared his concerns in a piece for The Sun, where he reflected on the King’s deteriorating health and Harry’s failure to visit him.

Edwards began by acknowledging the serious health concerns surrounding King Charles, noting that despite the monarch’s condition, he remains dedicated to his duties, including attending his wedding anniversary in Rome with Queen Camilla by his side. However, the photographer pointed out that Charles’ recent hospitalization, which occurred just 10 days ago, must have been deeply concerning for Harry.

The photographer expressed his sadness that the Duke of Sussex appears unable to visit his ailing father. He also mentioned the heartache Charles may feel from being separated from his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, further complicating the family’s strained relations.

In his conclusion, Edwards urged Harry to reconsider his stance and take the opportunity to reconcile with his father after the ongoing court case concludes. “I sincerely hope Harry can hang on a few more days after this court case has ended and make the first steps towards a reconciliation,” Edwards wrote, adding that a face-to-face conversation would be far more meaningful than any phone call.

With the royal family still navigating difficult personal dynamics, Edwards’ message reflects a wider hope for healing amid the tension.