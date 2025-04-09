NATIONAL

Pakistan desirous of working with Trump admin for stronger bilateral ties: PM

By Staff Report
  • Premier Shehbaz underscores significance of Pak-US relations not only in bilateral context but for regional peace and security
  • State Department’s Meyer acknowledges potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector, expressing interest in investment in the sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan desired to working with Trump Administration to strengthen bilateral relations, encouraging US companies to tap immense opportunities through investment in Pakistan’s minerals sector.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with a US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official and Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at US Department of State, which paid a courtesy call on him.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan to attend the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum being held here on Apr 8-9.

The prime minister welcomed US participation at the Forum and emphasized that Pakistan’s minerals sector possessed vast potential and immense opportunities for investment.

He underscored the significance of Pakistan-US relations not only in the bilateral context but also for regional peace and security as well as enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment and counter-terrorism.

Acting Assistant Secretary Meyer congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum.

He acknowledged the potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector and conveyed the interest of the US companies in investing in the minerals sector. He also expressed the US desire to work with Pakistan on issues of shared interest.

Meyer said that the US looked forward to enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and other high-level government officials also attended the meeting.

