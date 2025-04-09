PM reaffirms commitment to unwavering support for Palestinians

Premier Shehbaz assures JI Emir’s led delegation of raising a strong voice against Israeli atrocities on every international forum

Highlights ongoing long-term reforms in energy sector, saying his team working day and night to ensure sustainable solutions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinians, pledging to continue raising a strong voice against Israeli atrocities on every international forum.

“Pakistan’s stance is clear—we stand firmly with our oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters,” PM Shehbaz Sharif stated while a three-member delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) led by Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said a statement issued by the PM Office.

The statement stated that both sides expressed deep concern over Israel’s continued aggression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the silence of international powers on the issue.

During the meeting, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman thanked the Prime Minister for the recent reduction in electricity prices. PM Shehbaz responded by highlighting his government’s ongoing efforts to bring long-term reforms to the energy sector, saying, “Our team is working day and night to ensure sustainable solutions.”

He added that future reforms would be designed with the common citizen in mind to ease everyday life. “Despite challenges, public relief remains our top priority, and we will continue this mission,” he affirmed.

“The journey of Pakistan’s development will continue, Insha Allah,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders – Liaqat Baloch and Asif Luqman Qazi also attended the meeting.