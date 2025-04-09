Prince Harry Left Emotionally Scarred After Woman’s Shocking Outburst In Courtroom Amid Security Appeal

Prince Harry was visibly affected by a supporter’s outburst as he exited a London courtroom during the second day of his ongoing appeal hearing concerning his UK security. As the Duke of Sussex left the courtroom on April 9, a woman, who had arrived late and appeared distracted during the proceedings, shouted, “I support you, Prince Harry.”

The woman, addressing the press in attendance, then directed her frustration at journalists, saying, “If you’re members of the press, you’re the reason he’s not in England.” Harry, flanked by his legal team, continued to exit the courtroom as the woman’s remarks echoed behind him.

Harry was in court for the appeal against the UK government’s 2020 decision to strip him of automatic security after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties. The Duke is seeking reinstatement of protection, arguing that the current security arrangements are inadequate.

During the hearing, Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, passionately highlighted the gravity of the case, stressing the human element at play. “There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security and whose life is at stake,” Fatima said, adding that Harry’s current security process is “manifestly inferior” compared to previous arrangements.

As Fatima concluded her emotional address, Harry was seen raising his right hand to his face, clearly moved by the moment. The Master of the Rolls, Sir Geoffrey Vos, noted that the private session’s details would be made public once both parties have reached an agreement.