Bella Hadid And Adan Banuelos Stun Fans With Surprise ‘Yellowstone’ Cameo

By Abidoon Nadeem

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, surprised fans with unexpected cameos in the penultimate episode of Yellowstone on Sunday. The supermodel and the acclaimed cowboy made their debuts during a storyline that followed Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) traveling to Texas to oversee a horse sale for the ranch.

Hadid portrayed Sadie, the girlfriend of Travis Wheatley (played by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan), showcasing her real-life equestrian skills in her first acting role. Banuelos, known as the youngest inductee into the NCHA Riders Hall of Fame, appeared in a lighthearted scene involving a game of strip poker with Travis.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement and shock. One viewer tweeted, “Bella Hadid on Yellowstone was definitely not on my 2024 bingo card,” while others praised the couple’s cameos as “wild and iconic.”

Hadid’s appearance holds special significance, as she has recently rekindled her love for horseback riding after a long hiatus due to Lyme disease, a condition that derailed her Olympic equestrian dreams. Banuelos’ real-life expertise as a cowboy added authenticity to the show’s Texas ranch setting.

The surprise appearances have sparked speculation about whether the couple will return for the highly anticipated Yellowstone series finale, airing Sunday, December 15, on Paramount Network.

Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

