Prince William Leaves Meghan Markle, Harry ‘Nervous’ With Latest Move

Prince William has apparently left his estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle ‘nervous’ with latest move amid the duke’s US visa row.

This has been claimed by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams while speaking to the GB News.

Commenting on Prince William’s meeting with Donald Trump, the royal expert claimed Harry and Meghan will be “a little bit nervous” about Harry’s US visa situation following Trump’s meeting with the future king at Notre Dame Cathedral.

The royal expert also downplayed the likelihood of Harry’s visa status being discussed in William and Trump meeting.

Fitzwilliams said: “I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president.”

The Prince of Wales and the US president-elect held 40 minutes meeting at the British ambassador’s residence after shaking hands earlier at a reopening ceremony marking the five-year restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Later, Kensington Palace shared photo of Prince William with Trump saying “Pleasure to spend time with Donald Trump.”

They joined other world leaders at the reopening ceremony for Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.