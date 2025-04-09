Karachi traffic plan announced for smooth PSL matches

KARACHI: As the much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is set to kick off on April 11, Karachi traffic police have rolled out a detailed traffic management plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and convenience for the public on match days.

The plan, issued on Tuesday, includes designated parking zones, traffic diversions, and restrictions on heavy vehicles in key areas around the National Stadium, where several PSL matches will take place.

The National Coaching Centre and China Ground will serve as official parking lots for spectators. To manage traffic flow, both tracks of Sir Shah Sulaiman Road will remain open for light traffic. Routes from Karsaz, Millennium Mall, and New Town have been clearly marked for stadium access.

For motorists approaching the stadium from Karsaz, they will be directed to Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and then to Sir Shah Sulaiman Road. Those coming from Millennium Mall will be routed via Stadium Road to the parking areas. Similarly, vehicles from New Town should use the route past Aga Khan Hospital, with parking available at the National Coaching Centre or China Ground.

To minimize congestion, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering the stadium vicinity. Key access points at NIPA and Hassan Square will be closed to heavy traffic, and routes from PP Chowrangi to University Road and Karsaz to Stadium Road will be closed to such vehicles. Additionally, heavy transport will not be allowed to enter from Millennium Mall to New Town or from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

This traffic plan follows the recent launch of online ticket sales for the tournament. Fans can now book their tickets for the six-team event, which will be held across Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The tournament will feature 34 matches over 37 days, with the grand final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 18.

In light of the high-profile nature of the event, stringent security measures have been implemented, including the deployment of a Rangers wing and two army companies in each host city to assist local law enforcement with the protection of teams, stadiums, and accommodations.

Karachi traffic police have urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement and follow the designated routes to ensure smooth traffic flow during the matches.