Saudi Arabia announces family visa sponsorship criteria for Pakistani expats

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia on Frdiay outlined the requirements for expatriates, including Pakistanis, seeking family sponsorship visas to bring their families to the Kingdom.

With an estimated 2.64 million Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia, including 1.3 million employed in the private sector, the Kingdom remains one of the largest destinations for Pakistani workers and a key source of remittances for Pakistan. Many of these expatriates are eager to reunite with their families under the family sponsorship visa program.

To qualify for a family sponsorship visa, expatriates must obtain a dependent or Iqama visa, which is valid for one year and requires annual renewal. Eligibility depends on both profession and income, with a minimum salary threshold of 3,500 Riyals. Professions such as engineering, technical fields, marketing, and medicine are eligible for family sponsorship.

Employers are typically responsible for renewing the primary Iqama, but expatriates must ensure the timely renewal of dependents’ Iqamas. Failure to adhere to Iqama regulations can lead to penalties, including fines, deportation, or imprisonment.

Additionally, Pakistani workers traveling to Saudi Arabia on a work visa must secure work visa protection through Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment by paying the prescribed fee. This ensures legal protection, access to assistance from Pakistan’s diplomatic missions, and legal aid through the Community Welfare Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The family sponsorship visa system reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to regulate and streamline residency for expatriates, offering an opportunity for families to live together under specific guidelines.