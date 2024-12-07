Chan Calls for political dialogue, govt formation amid economic challenges

HAFIZABAD: In a recent interview with a private TV channel, Nadeem Afzal Chan, a central leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), emphasized the need for political stability and dialogue to address the country’s pressing issues.

He raised concerns over the ongoing economic challenges, including the looming wheat crisis, rising fertilizer prices, and inflation, suggesting that a collaborative government involving multiple political parties is the way forward.

Chan questioned why the current leadership should remain unchallenged, stating, “Why should the driving seat not be changed? We also have the right.” He suggested that PPP, along with parties like JUI, PTI, and ANP, should come together to form a government capable of tackling the nation’s issues.

He highlighted the anticipated wheat crisis, warning that in 3-4 months, the country will face a shortage, leading to the need for imports. “The wheat crisis will start after 3-4 months, then it will have to be imported,” Chan stated, expressing concern about the rising costs of essential commodities. He also pointed to the dramatic rise in tractor prices, which have escalated from 6-8 lakhs to 3 million rupees, making it increasingly difficult for farmers.

Chan criticized the current government for failing to foster political dialogue, noting that political stability cannot be achieved through authoritarian measures. He compared the current situation to the era of dictatorships, including those of General Musharraf, Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, and Zia-ul-Haq, stating that such systems did not work.

“Political stability comes from dialogue,” he stressed. “Imran Khan’s problem was that he did not have political dialogue, and the current government also lacks this.”

The PPP leader underlined that without political stability, any government, including Imran Khan’s, would fail to address the country’s problems. “The people and institutions are fed up with the daily sit-ins and markets,” he said, adding that only through dialogue and consensus can Pakistan move forward.

Chan’s call for a united political front comes as the country grapples with economic difficulties, urging that a more inclusive approach to governance could help address the nation’s challenges.