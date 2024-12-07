Abbasi criticizes PML-N Govt amid political crisis, economic struggles

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed disappointment over the failure of the PML-N’s narrative of “give respect to the vote,” claiming that it has been effectively abandoned in the face of ongoing political turmoil.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he raised concerns about the global perception of a country where the government resorts to violence to protect its position, questioning the moral integrity of a leadership that turns to force rather than dialogue.

Abbasi emphasized that the political situation in Pakistan has reached a critical point, with the government standing at a “dead end.” He argued that the real solution lies not in midterm elections, but in adhering strictly to the constitution and law.

He expressed disappointment over the failure of the PML-N’s narrative of “give respect to the vote,” claiming that it has been effectively abandoned in the face of ongoing political turmoil.

He also criticized opposition leader Imran Khan, stating that as a politician, Khan has no right to refuse dialogue with the government and only engage with the military establishment.

Abbasi stressed that Pakistan’s political, military, and judicial leaders must unite to resolve the crisis. He voiced hope that these institutions would work together to bring stability to the country, as the public continues to bear the brunt of the dispute between the state and Imran Khan.

He reminded that the ongoing conflict is taking a toll on the country and that the people should not be blamed for the political elite’s failure to find common ground.

Turning to the economic situation, Abbasi argued that any improvements are unrelated to government policies, pointing out that declining global oil prices have temporarily eased inflation. However, he stressed that political chaos is the primary reason for the country’s economic woes, suggesting that until stability is restored, Pakistan will continue to struggle financially.

Abbasi also reflected on the broader implications for Pakistan’s global image, asking what impression the world would have of a country in which its government resorts to violence. He drew a comparison to South Korea, where despite political divisions, leaders prioritize the nation’s interests over personal or party agendas, without resorting to violent tactics.

Finally, Abbasi criticized the delay in prosecuting Imran Khan’s case, warning that the prolonged legal process would result in unreliable testimony. He called for transparency and swift justice, urging the government to focus on addressing the real issues facing the country, including unemployment, the lack of foreign investment, and the growing divisions within the political landscape.