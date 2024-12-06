APC calls for ‘head-on measures’ to address worsening situation in KP

Conference attended by key political figures blames both the centre, province for failure to maintain law and order

PESHAWAR: All Parties Conference (APC) called by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the province, blaming both the federal and provincial governments for their failure to maintain law and order.

During press conference following the APC, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi criticised the provincial government’s inaction, saying it had failed to hold a debate on the security issues in the assembly or cabinet.

Leaders of different political parties, including Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Qaumi Watan Party’s (QWP) Aftab Sherpao, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Prof Ibrahim and JUI-F’s Maulana Lutfur Rehman among others figures participated in the APC

“Holding this [APC] was important right now because people also question us that why political parties are silent. Because unfortunately our provincial government has not held a discussion on this in the provincial assembly, nor in cabinet, so all of us here decided that we will hold an All Parties Conference to make a declaration on peace, on our resources,” said Kundi.

The KP Governor said the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur should have hosted APC but instead preparing an action plan, and presenting it to the federal, the PTI declined an invitation to join APC forum.

“They refused to accept the invitation because they may not be able to face the public and the political leadership, or maybe they don’t want to work for peace,” he said.

“Till date, since this PTI government has come to power, its performance has not been audited, its performance should be audited,” Kundi added. “When it comes to the peace and resources of the province, then everyone should get together, forgetting their political differences.”

“The way in which violence has unfolded in this province, and the way this violence has taken our province in its grips, that is in front of everyone,” he concluded.

On the other hand, KP spokesperson Barrister Saif criticised the APC, claiming that the forum was convened for “political point scoring” against the PTI and to create a negative narrative about the party.

The APC statement highlighted that more than 70 security personnel were martyred last month alone, and over 200 lives were lost due to sectarian clashes in Kurram. It also condemned the government’s inability to address the growing instability in the region.

In addition to security concerns, the APC issued a series of political demands. The leaders called for the immediate release of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, as the 7th NFC Award has been ineffective for the past two and a half years.

They also raised concerns over the non-payment of funds designated for the former FATA region, urging the federal government to release the three per cent share due to the area.

The conference further discussed the need to implement a fair distribution of resources, highlighting the importance of mineral rights in the province.

It demanded that the details of leases awarded for mining operations be made public. The APC also called for the reopening of all historical trade routes along the Pak-Afghan border to facilitate commerce.

The forum stressed that the federal government must ensure the prioritisation of gas supply to KP in line with Article 158 of the Constitution and pay the federal excise duties on oil, as stipulated in Article 161.

Furthermore, the APC demanded that all internally displaced persons from the tribal areas be returned to their homes in a dignified manner, in line with prior commitments made by the government.

The forum also called for an audit of the provincial government’s performance and for reforms to be introduced in the province’s administrative structures.

The APC expressed strong support for the federal government to call a regular meeting of the Council of Common Interests and ensure that the Provincial Financial Commission (PFC) is formed to address the province’s financial needs.

Speaking at the conference, QWP’s Aftab Sherpao criticised the federal government for its failure to address the province’s issues, particularly the lack of progress on large infrastructure projects like the Left Canal.

ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain raised concerns over the links between terrorism and profit-making, pointing out that terrorism has become a lucrative business, with thousands of terrorists trained and funded from various sources. He also expressed dismay over the sectarian violence in Kurram and called for a change in policy.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Prof Ibrahim emphasised the need for greater unity to ensure peace in Kurram, while also calling for a revision of counter-terrorism laws.

Maulana Lutfur Rehman from JUI-F insisted that terrorism must be taken more seriously, and highlighted the economic instability contributing to the issue.

Former governor Shaukatullah also pointed out the lack of development in the merged tribal districts, stressing that peace must be restored before any significant progress can be made.