NATIONAL

Summer vacations in Punjab: Schools may start summer break early due to heatwave threat

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has recommended an early start to summer vacations in Punjab’s schools due to the increasing risk of heatwaves. In a letter addressed to the provincial education departments and local authorities, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia advised precautionary measures to safeguard students and staff from extreme heat.

The letter suggests adjusting school hours and possibly announcing earlier summer breaks if temperatures continue to rise. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure schools and colleges have access to clean drinking water, ban outdoor activities, and encourage students to wear light, breathable clothing.

In addition, the PDMA has called for improved ventilation in classrooms, ensuring functioning fans and cooling systems, and setting up first-aid counters with staff trained in handling heat-related illnesses. Coordination with district disaster management bodies has been emphasized to ensure prompt information distribution.

As dry weather persists, temperatures in Punjab continue to climb, with Lahore’s minimum temperature reaching 23°C and the maximum expected to hit 40°C in the coming days.

Previous article
Noor Zaman reaches U-23 Squash semis, keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

May 9: ATC issues arrest warrants for PTI workers for not...

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in May 9 vandalism for failing...

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to lead demonstration on canal issue from jail

Sindh’s lifeline drying up, Indus water shortage threatens province’s agriculture

Japan-funded pavement link road project inaugurated

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.