Summer vacations in Punjab: Schools may start summer break early due to heatwave threat

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has recommended an early start to summer vacations in Punjab’s schools due to the increasing risk of heatwaves. In a letter addressed to the provincial education departments and local authorities, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia advised precautionary measures to safeguard students and staff from extreme heat.

The letter suggests adjusting school hours and possibly announcing earlier summer breaks if temperatures continue to rise. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure schools and colleges have access to clean drinking water, ban outdoor activities, and encourage students to wear light, breathable clothing.

In addition, the PDMA has called for improved ventilation in classrooms, ensuring functioning fans and cooling systems, and setting up first-aid counters with staff trained in handling heat-related illnesses. Coordination with district disaster management bodies has been emphasized to ensure prompt information distribution.

As dry weather persists, temperatures in Punjab continue to climb, with Lahore’s minimum temperature reaching 23°C and the maximum expected to hit 40°C in the coming days.