Pakistan reaffirms desire for cooperative relations with all neighbours

FO spokesperson says Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence, emphasizing peace and stability in region

Urges India to end ongoing campaign of seizing properties in IIOJ&K, abide by international law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed its desire for cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has consistently advocated constructive engagement and result oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

She, however, said the political will to resolve disputes and differences through dialogue seems lacking on India’s part. She said Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence, emphasizing it wants peace and stability in the region.

She said Pakistan has been acting in a responsible manner notwithstanding the difficulties in bilateral relations. She said the eastern neighbour should create conducive environment for advancement of peace and dialogue, and resolution of longstanding disputes.

The FO Spokesperson voiced concerns over the continuing seizure of properties of Kashmiri people in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said the Indian actions are part of an ongoing drive to confiscate Kashmiri lands and properties to harass and intimidate the Kashmiri people and punish them for their dissenting political views. She urged the Indian authorities to end the ongoing campaign of seizing the properties and abide by its international obligations as an occupying power.

Expressing deep concerns over latest developments in Syria, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we believe that the ongoing situation will further destabilize the region and embolden terrorist groups.

She said it is critical to promote peace and security in Syria for regional stability. She called for international efforts to deescalate the situation and for upholding unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.