Prince Harry opens up about his worst nightmare

Prince Harry opened up about his worst nightmare and made a heartfelt admission during a candid conversation about his fears.

In a chat with Andrew Ross Sorkin, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he has struggled with feelings of helplessness and inner turmoil since childhood.

Speaking on the main stage at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Harry discussed how his mother Pricness Diana’s tragic death affected him as a 12-year-old kid.

The Duke of Sussex shared his experiences of being a target of false media stories and the emotional toll it has taken on him.

“I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid,” said Harry. “I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people.”

He recalled feeling trapped and helpless after his mother’s tragic death, and admitted that he worries about the same fate happening to him, his wife Meghan, or their children.

“I was fighting myself,” the younger son of King Charles added. “When you’re kind of trapped within this bubble it kind of feels like there’s no way out.

“What happened to my mum and the fact that I was a kid and felt helpless, there comes the inner turmoil,” Harry continued.

“I felt helpless. One of my biggest weaknesses is feeling helpless. What worried me most was worrying that would happen to me, or to my wife, or to my kids.”

“Throughout my life there would be moments in my life when I read a lot and moments when I read nothing. I highly recommend the latter.

“The main goal for me at the moment is being the best husband and the best dad that I can be.”