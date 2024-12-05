Cardi B Makes Shocking Revelation About Her Wild Spending

Cardi B has admitted of spending staggering amount in a month.

It all started this week when the rapper uploaded a sponsored ad for the clothing brand Shein to her Instagram page.

However, some of her fans questioned Cardi that why she would collaborate with clothing brands when she mostly wears designer outfits.

Now in a response, the rapper took to X (formally known as Twitter) and revealed that she spends $3 million (£2.3 million) a month.

Cardi posted a voice recording in which she shared that she is not just “surviving” and can actually spend “about $3 million in a month”.

“People say that I’m surviving off Shein deals and brand deals – wait hold on,” the I Like It rapper went on to say, adding, “I want to let y’all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million – or half of $70 million – in my bank.”

Moreover, the Up hitmaker uploaded a screenshot of a text message exchange that she allegedly had with a concert promoter in September.