Ariana Grande Slays In Black Shimmery Outfit at ‘Wicked’ Press Tour

Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the acclaimed film adaptation of the Broadway musical, recently attended Wicked’s press tour in New York City.

As reported by MailOnline, the 31-year-old actress was spotted attending a SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening of the film on Wednesday night.

For the star-studded event, the singer-actress, donned a fuzzy black off-the-shoulder frock.

Ariana Grande’s presence comes amid growing concerns about her health

Grande wore a bulky black vegan suede coat that she let fall into the crook of her arms. Her golden blonde hair was slicked back in a tight bun.

The actress’ outing comes days after an insider told DailyMail.com that her boyfriend Ethan Slater is equally as “concerned” about her as fans have been.

The source dished out that the actress’ fans “were confused as to why ‘everybody is so focused on this movie when Ariana clearly needs help’.”

The source added, “Ethan is concerned for her but feels helpless.”

Wicked is a two-part film starring Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the leading role.

Released in November, the movie has grossed $366 million worldwide on a $150 million budget.

Wicked Part Two is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.