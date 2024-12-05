Entertainment

Jennifer Garner Gives This Advice to Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez Split

By Agencies

Jennifer Garner has given rare advice to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, before his separation from Jennifer Lopez.

An insider told Page Six that the 52-year-old actress had “encouraged” the filmmaker to work on his marriage with Lopez before the pair headed for divorce.

When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage,” said the confidant.

The source further shared that Garner “had even become friendly with Jennifer, and they were communicating on a regular basis.”

However, another source revealed that the actress “hasn’t been in touch” with Lopez recently.

A tipster added that Garner has “no problem” with J.Lo, saying, “At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy.”

It comes after the ex-wife of Ben declared women should never marry a man “thinking you can change him”.

For those unversed, Lopez filed for divorce from Ben in August after two years of marriage.

