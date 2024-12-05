Robert Pattinson Opens Up on Telling Lies in Interviews

Robert Pattinson has been lying during interviews for a long time, and for a fun reason.

The actor, known for his offbeat humor and tendency to spin tall tales in press interviews, recently revisited one of his more bizarre moments from 2011.

While rewatching a television interview from that year, the Twilight star was reminded of a made-up story he shared during the promotional tour for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

In the interview, Pattinson claimed to have witnessed a clown dying in a little-car explosion as a child. Reflecting on the moment, he told The New York Times Style Magazine, “There was absolutely no hesitation at all [in my voice]. I’m like, ‘What on earth? Are you possessed?’”

Pattinson admitted that making-up stories became a coping mechanism during the height of his Twilight fame, as he was often asked repetitive questions about celebrity life.

“The only thing people would ever ask me about was being famous,” he said. “You go into, like, a fugue state.”

Some of Pattinson’s other wild stories included being a women’s hand model, taking a stalker out to dinner, and filming a deleted coprophilia scene for Twilight.

These outlandish anecdotes, while entirely false, were his way of adding humour into the boredom that came with press tours.