Prince William, Kate Middleton May Take Interest in Harry-Meghan’s New Show

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are said to be no longer in contact with Harry and Meghan, will still be taking an interest in a new documentary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be hurt by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s repeated attacks.

However, a royal expert has claimed Kate will likely take an interest in a new documentary focused on the Sussexes’ life in Montecito.

‘The Lost Prince’, from award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, takes an inside look at the couple’s life in California and their search for relevance since stepping down as working royals in January 2020.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes the future King and his wife Princess Catherine will be aware of the German documentary.

“I think there’s a strong chance they would probably have someone watch it on their behalf, just so they can flag up anything that needs addressing,” Duncan told The Mirror.

“William is a bit better than Harry at ignoring what’s said about him, but he still does take interest.”

The expert remained reluctant to share his thoughts about the content of Harry’s next show, saying: “It’s hard to say if the documentary will impact Harry’s relationship with the royals because there are signs that things might be thawing.”