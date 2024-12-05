Meghan Markle Breaks Cover After Prince Harry Issues Major Announcement

Meghan Markle stepped out solo just hours Prince Harry clarified ongoing speculations about their marriage.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the glam gala at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills to mark the prestigious Paley Honors Award.

Prince Harry’s wife, who was dressed in a black floor-length dress and strappy black heels, appeared to support friend and daughter Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry, at the event.

The Duchess appeared in high spirits as she walked the red carpet on Wednesday. She caught up with Perry and in a heart-warming moment congratulated him for the achievement. Inside the venue, Meghan was seated next to Perry and Kerry Washington.

The mom of two was seen chatting with guests and happily taking selfies at the event.

Perry had received The Paley Center for Media’s highest distinction, which was announced back in July.

It was revealed then that Meghan and Prince Harry would be among the crew leading the celebrations. The couple was listed as tribute chairs for the big night, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Taraji P. Henson, George Lucas, Washington and others.

While the Duke was involved in the event, he did not appear with Meghan as he was in New York to attend The New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit.

During the candid chat, Prince Harry addressed the ongoing rumours about his alleged ‘separation’ with Meghan reported in the media.

“Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So, it’s just like, ‘what?’” he said during the summit.