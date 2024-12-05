Prince William, Prince Harry Put Differences Aside For Beloved Princess

Estranged brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, reunited to mark a significant event despite their ongoing rift.

The royal siblings issued statements, albeit from separate continents, to send their support to the charity that honours their late mother, Princess Diana, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Diana Award empowers young people who are bringing change in their community, country and the world.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales sent a letter of congratulations to the “extraordinary” recipients of the 2024 Diana Award.

“I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better,” William wrote.

“I know my mother, in whose memory you receive the Diana Award today, would be immensely proud of you. I hope this award helps you to further champion your cause and support those around you,” he said.

Following, Prince William’s letter, Prince Harry’s recorded message is due to play at the awards ceremony on Thursday alongside the Diana Award’s Legacy Award recipients Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang and Christina Williams, 27, from Jamaica.

The Duke is expected to highlight his mother’s influence while recognising global challenges “whether it’s climate change, mental health or systemic injustices”.

He stressed in the video that “my mother’s belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me”.

The statements come after reports emerged that Harry and William will not be attending the awards together. Despite reports claiming that William’s stance is softening towards his brother, it appears the feud still rages on as they avoid public appearances.