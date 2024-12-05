King Charles Say Final Goodbye From Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla got emotional as they said final goodbye from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

King Charles’s office is set to close its doors for three years due to intense renovation works. No more state visits will take place at the Palace until 2027, as the £369million refurbishment programme is going on.

All state visits will be moved to Windsor Castle instead. The royal couple bade the Qatari royals a formal farewell after hosting State Banquet at the Palace for the last time.

In the newly released pictures, the 76-year-old King and his wife Camilla, 77, appeared in high spirits, but a royal insider claims they were ‘little emotional’.

King and Queen also released their joint message, writing: “Thank you for coming!”

The refurbishment works, which first began in 2017, also means that King Charles has had to relocate his private office in the palace from the north wing to the Belgian Suite on the ground floor of the palace’s west-facing Garden Wing.

This new workspace includes the Orleans Room, the same room where the King was born on November 14, 1948.

King Charles appeared in good spirit on Thursday at St Peter’s Church, where he met staff, aid workers and volunteers, who have supported the Middle East and Ukraine humanitarian appeals.