Prince Harry chooses Meghan Markle over King Charles, Prince William?

Prince Harry has sent a message to his ailing dad King Charles and brother Prince William that he won’t return alone to the Palace.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly chosen Meghan Markle over his father and brother amid speculations that it might be difficult for the Firm to welcome him back as working royal along with the Duchess.

Harry has finally given a befitting response to the trolls and some fortune tellers who keep on predicting about the couple’s relationship.

Recently, Dr. Carole Lieberman, in conversation with GB News, went on claiming: “He’s realising, I think, at some point that he will go back to the UK and he will have to divorce Meghan.”

The commentator continued: “I don’t think that that’s happening just quite yet. But there are some stories about it.”

The Duke has finally silenced all the rumours about his marriage to Meghan Markle during his appearance at the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex

Responding to questions from NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin’s questions about public fascination with his relationship, Harry said: “Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'”

The Duke of Sussex added: “It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls.