Meghan Markle Attends Paley Honors Gala Solo in Elegant Black Gown

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle made a striking solo appearance at the Paley Honors Gala held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex attended the event to celebrate actor Tyler Perry, captivating the audience with her impeccable style.

Meghan, 43, wore a dramatic Oscar de la Renta strapless black gown featuring a thigh-high split. She accessorized with a custom Logan Hollowell necklace, a Cartier Love necklace, Lorraine Schwartz and Engender rings, and Celine kitten heels. Her signature raven locks were styled in an elegant updo, and her natural makeup accentuated her radiant features.

The Paley Honors Award, the organization’s highest distinction, celebrates trailblazing individuals whose contributions to media have set new standards for excellence. The event supports the Paley Center’s educational initiatives and the preservation of its media archive, highlighting the powerful cultural impact of media.

The gala drew a star-studded crowd, including Hollywood icons such as Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, and Kerry Washington.



Meghan’s relationship with Tyler Perry has remained special since 2020, when she and Prince Harry stayed at his $15 million Los Angeles mansion after stepping back from royal duties. Perry, who provided security during their stay, was later named godfather to their daughter, Lilibet.

In 2022, Perry shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Meghan, praising her strength and resilience. He wrote, “I’ve had a front-row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the Paley Honors Gala underscores her ongoing connection to Perry and her commitment to supporting causes that celebrate cultural and media excellence.