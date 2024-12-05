Jennifer Garner encouraged Ben Affleck to save his marriage with Jennifer Lopez Before Filing For Divorce

Jennifer Garner urged ex-husband Ben Affleck to work on his marriage with Jennifer Lopez before Lopez filed for divorce, an insider exclusively told Page Six. Garner reportedly supported the couple’s relationship, even as tensions began to rise between them.

“When things became difficult between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very encouraging and wanted him to prioritize their marriage,” the source shared. Garner, 52, is said to have developed a friendly rapport with Lopez, 55, and communicated regularly during their marriage.

However, the source added that Garner “hasn’t been in touch” with Lopez recently, though there is “no animosity” between the two. “Her main concern is Ben’s happiness,” the insider explained.

Garner and Affleck, who divorced in 2015 after a decade of marriage, share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Despite her support, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, which followed their Las Vegas elopement on July 17, 2022.

Recently, Garner and Affleck reunited on Thanksgiving as they volunteered at the Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless individuals. The former couple then celebrated the holiday with their three children at Garner’s Brentwood, California, home.

An insider noted Affleck felt “grateful” to spend the day with Garner and their kids following his split from Lopez. “Ben has a strong bond with Jen that will always remain because of their history and shared role as parents,” the source said. They continue to maintain a “friendly and supportive” co-parenting dynamic.

A representative for Garner declined to comment when contacted by Page Six.