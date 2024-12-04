Entertainment

When Do Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Plan On Saying ‘I do’?

By Agencies

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love seems like a vow they’d both uphold somehow!

The lovebirds reportedly plan to spend the next year together just doing normal couple things after both of them had a hectic year.

As the 34-year-old pop superstar gets close to wrapping up the Eras Tour with final shows on 6th, 7th, and 8th December, she reportedly feels “exhausted” according to a source of Us Weekly.

However, in her downtime the Anti-Hero hitmaker will also be also weighing in on her progressing romance with the NFL star.

“A lot of it [Swift’s plan] hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life,” the insider told the outlet.

Although they added that both Swift and Kelce would “love to be engaged,” they “aren’t rushing it.”

Discussing the 14-time-Grammy winner’s plans for tying the knot, the source shared, “Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style. That’s just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever.”

This comes after fans rushed to social media, asking the couple about their engagement news when Swift and Kelce wished best of luck to Hailee Stenfield and Josh Allen on their engagement last week

