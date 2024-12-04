Zayn Malik’s Heartbroken Fans React to Last-Minute Cancellation of Newcastle Show

Zayn Malik has offered a heartfelt apology to fans after cancelling his Newcastle show just moments before it was scheduled to begin.

The star wrote on a black background on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night: “I’m so sorry to do this but my voice just isn’t there at all tonight and without it there’s no show. I’m truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice… I held onto hope until the very last moment. I’m hopeful with some rest tonight I’ll be back on stage tomorrow.

“My deepest apologies Newcastle. Love you all.”

The One Direction frontman has been on his Stairway to the Sky Tour, performing in cities such as London, Manchester, Leeds, and Wolverhampton. He is scheduled to finish in Edinburgh in a few days.

However, those in attendance at Newcastle City Hall on Tuesday night were perplexed when the announcement revealed that the event would not be taking place. Fans were heartbroken to learn that the show “will no longer go ahead”.

The announcement stated: “We apologise for the late notice, it was his hope that he would be able to continue with the show.

“But this is no longer possible. Please contact your point of purchase for reschedule or refunds. If you have parents or guardians collecting you, please stay in the auditorium and wait to be collected.”

Fans rushed to social media to send their well wishes to Zayn, with one fan writing on X/Twitter: “Come on guys, let’s think about it a bit, Zayn wouldn’t cancel a show at the last minute for anything… I hope everything is okay.”

“@zaynmalik Take care babe and we love you,” one fan commented and another said: “Sorry for everyone attending the Newcastle show for Zayn’s tonight, please don’t say hateful words towards him we don’t know what he’s going through.”

One user even claimed there were “lots of people crying” at the venue.

This is Zayn’s first solo tour. He has never toured solo since quitting One Direction in 2015. He played many of his solo singles, such as Pillowtalk and Ignorance Isn’t Bliss.

However, the tour coincides with a difficult period for the artist. Last month, his former bandmate Liam Payne tragically died at the age of 31.

Following the announcement, Zayn stated that he would reschedule the North American leg and the first two nights of his UK tour.