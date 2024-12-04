Prince William Thinks Prince Harry ‘Brainwashed’ By ‘Army of Therapists’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pal has revealed what Prince William thinks about the Duke of Sussex after his relocation to the US.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie’s new book appears to examine the deteriorating relationship between the two royal brothers.

The future King, according to the claims, feels he has “lost” his younger brother, alleging that the Duke has been “brainwashed” and manipulated.

Scobie tried to explain the aftermath of the Sussexes’s departure from the royal duties and their new life in Montecito, where they live with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“He [William] feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him,” a source close to the King’s eldest son is quoted in the book.

Meghan’s alleged ‘mouthpiece’ also claims William resents Harry for blindsiding the family with public criticisms and perceived “California-style” self-importance.

Princess Kate often “shudders and giggles” at the mention of Meghan’s name, according to Scobie, adding that the Princess spends more time discussing Meghan than actually engaging with her.

On the other hand, royal expert Ingrid Seward weighed in on the potential fallout from the book, saying claims could quash any hopes of reconciliation between the brothers, terming it an attack on the monarchy.

“The revelations in the new book Endgame, with its vicious attacks on the monarchy and the Prince and Princess of Wales in particular, have been noted,” Seward told The Mirror.

“Whether or not Harry and Meghan have anything to do with the latest book is not the issue. They have done in the past. If they haven’t, Scobie owes them an apology as he hasn’t done them any favours.”