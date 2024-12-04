King Charles Surprises Emir of Qatar With Historic Gesture at State Banquet

King Charles welcomed the Emir of Qatar by flaunting his Arabic speaking skills at the State Banquet which took place at Buckingham Palace.

For the unversed, the monarch hosted a State Banquet in honour of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Jawaher on December 3.

The King began his speech with greetings in Arabic, “Your Highnesses, ASSALAMU-ALAYKUM [Peace be upon you].”

He added, “It gives my wife and myself the greatest possible pleasure to welcome you to Buckingham Palace this evening, on your first State Visit to the United Kingdom.”

Moreover, Charles opened up about the bond Sheikh Tamim shared with the United Kingdom. He shared that the Emir has spent “so many of your younger years at three of our most renowned institutions: Sherborne, Harrow and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.”

The King further said, “This evening I am delighted to mark the renewal of our enduring friendship: HAYYAKUM – MARRATAN UKHRA – FEE AL-MEMLIKA AL-MUTAHHIDA, BALADKOM ATH-THANI. [welcome back to the United Kingdom, your second home].”

Notably, King Charles surprised the Emir by quoting a verse from the Holy Quran, highlighting the importance of humanity.

He said, “As the Qur’an says: “Whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all of humanity,” emphasising the fact to work for the betterment of mankind.

At the end of his speech, the King said, “I am filled with optimism about the possibilities that lie ahead for our two great nations. Whatever new challenges and opportunities emerge, I am confident that we will meet them together.”