David and Victoria Beckham Rub Shoulders With Royal Family At Their First State Banquet

David and Victoria Beckham were among the 170 distinguished guests at Buckingham Palace’s grand State Banquet on Tuesday night. This marked the first time the couple was invited to the prestigious event, typically reserved for foreign heads of state and high-profile dignitaries.

David, who previously served as an ambassador for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation in June. He had the chance to swap beekeeping tips with King Charles during a tea at Highgrove. At the banquet, David was seated between Nasser el Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, and Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition. Victoria sat across from him, flanked by Lord Levy and Lord Darzi.

The banquet, attended by The King, Queen, Emir of Qatar, Sheikha Jawaher, and various royals, also saw the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal, and other notable figures at the top table. Among the guests were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Cressida Hogg, chairman of BAE Systems.

The evening featured a lavish menu, starting with Cornish lobster tartlet with quail eggs, followed by Windsor pheasant wrapped in Savoy cabbage and accompanied by roasted celeriac purée, truffle sauce, and winter vegetables. Dessert included an iced bombe with Organic Samoan vanilla ice cream and Balmoral plum sorbet.

A special non-alcoholic cocktail, the Royal Mirage, was created for the event by the Palace’s resident mixologist. The drink, made from smoked pomegranate and ginger with black lime garnish, was paired with a selection of fine wines.

The ballroom was adorned with floral arrangements sourced from Windsor Home Park and the Orchard Garden, with silver-gilt centrepieces featuring amaryllis, hydrangeas, and nerines in vibrant reds. These flowers will be donated to the charity Floral Angels, which delivers event blooms to hospices and shelters. A grand Christmas tree at the entrance added to the festive atmosphere, decorated with lights, tinsel, and red velvet ribbons.

Music for the evening was provided by the King’s harpist Mared Pugh-Evans, the Hiraeth Quartet, and the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra, which performed a variety of classical and modern pieces. Additionally, pipers from the Highlanders 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland played traditional marches.

The State Banquet was a lavish celebration, blending royal tradition with festive cheer