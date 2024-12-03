Angelina Jolie Scores Major Victory Against Brad Pitt Amid Legal Battle

Angelina Jolie has secured a major legal win against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in their never-ending court dispute.

According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old actress has emerged victorious in a legal case with her former partner over the Chateau Miraval vineyard case.

On December 2, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Lia Martin, ruled in Jolie’s favour, ordering Pitt to produce documents to support his claims.

For the unversed, the case began in 2022 when the Fight Club star accused Jolie of selling her stake in their jointly-owned business property [Chateau Miraval Vineyard] without his consent, leading him to sue his ex-wife for reimbursement of expenses.

In a countermove, a mother of six filed a lawsuit against Pitt, alleging that he fabricated the truth.

She further appealed to the court to force the Wolfs actor to disclose all relevant information, including emails, texts, and other written documents, spanning from September 14, 2016, to December 31, 2018.

Reportedly, the Maleficent actress has also made allegations against the 60-year-old actor, claiming that he had an altercation on a private plane in 2016, during which he allegedly poured red wine and beer on one of their children.

It is important to note that Jolie and Pitt have been legally battling over numerous long-running cases since their split.

The two parted ways in 2019 after spending six years together. The former couple also share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.