Jaguar Reveals Radical Type 00 Concept Car as Preview of Future Electric Vehicles

Jaguar unveiled its groundbreaking Type 00 concept car during Miami Art Week, offering a bold preview of its upcoming electric vehicles, set to hit the market in 2026. The Type 00 marks a sharp shift from the brand’s traditional designs, signaling the start of Jaguar’s electric future.

The name “Type 00” nods to Jaguar’s past, with the “Type” designation used in previous models, while the two zeros reflect the company’s focus on sustainability and its transformation into an electric vehicle manufacturer. The design of the Type 00 is sharp and futuristic, incorporating robotic elements that depart from Jaguar’s classic smooth curves.

The exterior features a commanding, monolithic presence, highlighted by a blunt front grille with horizontal lines and angular LED headlights. The sleek side profile includes rear-facing cameras replacing traditional side mirrors, while the rear is defined by a large, rectangular panel with concealed taillights. A panoramic glass roof enhances the car’s modern, futuristic look.

Inside, the cabin combines luxury with sustainability, showcasing architectural-inspired design elements such as brass details and a central spine running the length of the interior. The cabin also features two large screens that can be hidden for a more tranquil experience. Materials like wool blends and travertine stone offer a sustainable alternative to traditional luxury materials.

Innovative “totems” inside the vehicle personalize the experience by altering the car’s ambient lighting, sounds, and scents. Each totem is crafted from different materials, such as brass, alabaster, and travertine, and can be customized to suit the driver’s preferences.

Jaguar has also adopted a minimalist approach to branding on the Type 00, with a discreet new “Jaguar” font on the front grille and the iconic “leaper” logo engraved in the brass trim. These subtle design choices reflect the brand’s desire to be known for its distinctive design rather than prominent logos.

Though the Type 00 is a concept car and not intended for production, it offers a glimpse into Jaguar’s future electric vehicles. It is expected that the Type 00’s design will influence Jaguar’s first production electric car, a four-door grand tourer scheduled for release in 2026, which is set to offer a range of 430 miles per charge.

The Type 00 concept is available in two striking color variations: “Miami Pink,” inspired by Art Deco, and “London Blue,” reflecting Jaguar’s British heritage. Although it’s not a direct precursor to a production model, the Type 00 represents a bold new direction for Jaguar, combining iconic design elements with cutting-edge electric mobility.