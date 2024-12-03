NATIONAL

Armed forces fully capable of safeguarding territorial integrity: COAS

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said the armed forces, with the resolute support of the nation, are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of beloved motherland against the entire spectrum of threats.

He made the remarks during a visit to a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot.

The Army Chief emphasized the critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries.

On the occasion, the Army Chief was given a comprehensive brief on the objectives and conduct of the exercise, which aimed to refine professional skills and battlefield procedures essential for addressing emerging operational challenges.

During the exercise, integrated fire and maneuver operations were conducted by various elements, including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Army Aviation and Anti-Tank Guided Missile units.

The exercise also demonstrated the effective employment of electronic warfare capabilities and information operations designed to disrupt enemy communications and counter disinformation strategies in a modern battlefield environment.

The Army Chief commended the training standards, operational readiness and high state of morale.

Jaguar Reveals Radical Type 00 Concept Car as Preview of Future Electric Vehicles
