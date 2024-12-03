King Charles’ Office Releases New Video Message After Camilla Health Update

Buckingham Palace issued an update after revealing the change in plans for major royal event as Queen Camilla continues to fight her viral chest infection.

The office of King Charles released a video before commencing the much-awaited visit from The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar.

The video was an explainer for the public, who may have some burning questions about the State Visits, which are hosted by the monarch.

“State Visits play an integral role in strengthening Britain’s relationships with countries across the world,” the text read.