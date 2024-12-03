Nicole Kidman On How She Prevents Work Burnout Amid Multiple Projects

Nicole Kidman has recently explained how she keeps working without burning out.

Speaking to E! News at the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards in New York City December 2, the Oscar winner admitted, “I’m just still so, so passionate about what I do.”

It is pertinent to mention that Nicole has had multiple projects this year including Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, the second season of Paramount+’s Lioness and her upcoming movie Babygirl.

The Bombshell actress said, “I love acting, and I love being with people that are so inspiring.”

“And a great script is a great script,” she continued.

Nicole told the outlet, “So, I don’t think it’s burnout.”

The Moulin Rouge actress noted, “It’s more staying in a place of just [being] incredibly grateful for opportunities and the ability to work with people that I love.”

Earlier, Nicole disclosed that she had worked with 15 women movie-makers in the last seven years.

“I love supporting women in their capacity now as writers and directors and really trying to balance that in the industry,” stated the actress during The Graham Norton Show.

She also spoke to Variety in October where she opened up about helping new women directors by working with them.

“There are so many opportunities in terms of being able to be of service to the people who are coming up,” she pointed out.

Nicole added, “It’s very hard for me to go, ‘OK, I’m just going to take care of myself,’ because I’m so much about taking care of other people. I’m thinking, ‘I can create more work for people. I can create jobs for people.’”