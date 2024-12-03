Everything to Know About Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella Loudon

Daniel Craig’s daughter, Ella Loudon, is making her mark as an actress, model, and advocate while proudly carrying forward her father’s legacy. Born in 1992 to Craig and his first wife, Fiona Loudon, Ella grew up in London before moving to the U.S. for her education.

Ella discovered her passion for acting at age 11, performing in a school production of Bugsy Malone. After briefly studying at NYU’s Atlantic Acting School, she pursued training with Shakespeare & Company, appearing in mainstage productions such as Twelfth Night and As You Like It. Her film credits include Maneater and Trauma Is a Time Machine.

Beyond acting, Ella has embraced modeling, signing with Select Model Management and appearing in Vogue and L’Officiel. She’s also a frequent presence at fashion events, including New York Fashion Week and the Los Angeles Fashion Awards.

Proud of her father’s accomplishments, Ella has celebrated Daniel Craig’s career milestones, including his final turn as James Bond in No Time to Die. She shared her pride online, writing, “I’m pretty f—— proud” of her dad’s 17-year run as the iconic action hero.

Ella is also dedicated to activism. In 2021, she co-founded the Domestic Violence Community Coalition of Hudson with director Samantha Scaffidi. The group connects local organizations with resources to support survivors of abuse.

Open about her personal struggles, Ella has spoken candidly about dyslexia and her battle with depression after leaving NYU. Her family’s intervention and her return to acting helped her rediscover her passion. “You might have wonderful people around you, but you can still feel isolated,” she shared.

Ella continues to balance her creative pursuits with advocacy, carrying forward values of resilience, artistry, and social responsibility.