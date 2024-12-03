Prince William Makes Big Announcement as King Charles Gears For Key Event

Prince William released a new video message as Buckingham Palace set to host esteemed guests from Qatar.

The Prince of Wales opened up about Earthshot, unveiling that the annual report of his passion project will be featured on BBC iPlayer from December 15.

In the video, William said, “Our planet needs our help and every year counts. So what have we achieved in 2024?”

The statement alongside the video reads, “The Earthshot Report takes a deep dive into previous Earthshot Finalist stories, looking at the global picture and showing how we are progressing towards a sustainable future.”

“Watch #TheEarthshotReport, introduced by Prince William and hosted by Hannah Waddingham, from 15 Dec on #BBCiPlayer.”

It is important to note that William’s announcement came amid a visit of Qatar royalties.

For the unversed, the King and the royal family are set to host Their Highness The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar for a state visit to the UK.

Notably, Queen Camilla will not be joining the monarch at this important event as she has not been feeling well due to the lingering effects of a viral chest infection