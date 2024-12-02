Entertainment

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On King Charles’ Important Royal Event

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host an important royal engagement in the royal diary this week.

On Monday, the Buckingham Palace issued a statement ahead of the arrival of Qatar royalties in the UK for a state visit.

In the message shared onto the official social media page, the Palace not only shared an update but also briefed the public over some key questions about the upcoming royal event.

“This week, The King and Queen will host Their Highnesses The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar for a State Visit,” the message read.

It further went on to quiz the public on some basic knowledge about the “the tradition of State Visits”.

The first question was about the beginnings of the ‘inward State Visit’.

“Among the earliest examples of what we might now term a ‘State Visit’ is Henry VIII’s 1520 invitation to Francois I of France to meet him near Calais,” the Palace explained.

“The eighteen days of feasting, tournaments, and religious observance was intended to strengthen the friendship between Henry and Francois, who had been at war in the preceding decade. Two years later, Henry VIII received Charles V in England.”

It went on to reveal that the State visits are decided on the advice of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Moreover, the monarch and “other Members of the Royal Family greet visitors with a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade”.

These were just a few questions from the quiz posted on social media by the office of King Charles.

The Amir of Qatar and his wife are expected to arrive on Monday, December 2nd, 2024, and they will be greeted by Prince William and Kate Middleton before they meet the monarch at the Palace.

The news also comes after Queen Camilla’s beloved dog, Beth, has passed away. Beth was like a family member to the Queen and the king himself.

