President Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter in Final Days, Cites ‘Miscarriage of Justice’

President Joe Biden announced a highly controversial decision on Sunday, December 1, to pardon his son Hunter Biden, describing the move as both a personal and political necessity. The 82-year-old outgoing commander-in-chief defended the decision as a response to what he called a “miscarriage of justice” fueled by political bias.

In his statement, Biden said, “I believe in the justice system, but raw politics has infected this process. No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out because he is my son — and that is wrong.” He added, “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me. Enough is enough.”

The announcement comes ahead of Hunter Biden’s scheduled sentencing on December 12 for federal gun charges. The 54-year-old, who has been sober for over five years, faced accusations of illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm after allegedly lying on his application about drug use.

Biden acknowledged the personal aspect of the decision, saying, “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. His resilience and recovery inspire us.”

The move has drawn sharp criticism, especially as Biden had previously ruled out pardoning his son. During the summer, he publicly stated, “I will not pardon him,” in response to speculation.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the incoming president after his 2024 election victory, weighed in earlier this year, suggesting he might consider clemency for Hunter Biden if it benefited the country. Trump remarked, “Hunter’s a bad boy … but I think it’s very bad for our country.”

Hunter Biden’s legal battles and the controversies surrounding his personal life have been a focal point of political attacks on the Biden family. With this pardon, President Biden ends his term addressing one of the most divisive issues of his presidency, asking Americans to empathize with his role as both a leader and a father.