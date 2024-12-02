Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces $10M Lawsuit Over Alleged Balcony Assault, Abuse

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of assaulting a woman by dangling her over a 17th-floor balcony at his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s apartment in 2016. Fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan filed a 17-page lawsuit in Los Angeles this week, alleging sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, and other claims against the music mogul, 55.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bongolan is seeking $10 million in damages for emotional distress stemming from multiple alleged incidents of abuse. She claims the balcony attack occurred after Combs entered Ventura’s apartment in the early morning and confronted her on the balcony.

“He grabbed her, turned her back to his chest, and molested her by groping her breasts as she yelled to be left alone,” the lawsuit alleges. Combs then allegedly lifted her onto the balcony’s banister while shouting, “Do you know what the f— you did?” Bongolan struggled to avoid being thrown over but was overpowered until Ventura intervened, pleading with Combs to stop.

The lawsuit also recounts Bongolan’s observations of an abusive relationship between Combs and Ventura, including an incident where he allegedly threw a knife at Ventura, who retaliated in self-defense. Bongolan further claims Combs abused her during their professional collaborations, citing incidents of drugging, threats, and aggressive behavior, including one instance where he declared, “I’m the motherf—— devil. You have no idea what I could do to you.”

Bongolan says these experiences left her fearing for her life, referencing other disturbing rumors about Combs, including the explosion of rapper Kid Cudi’s car during Combs’ separation from Ventura and allegations he harmed a rival’s pet.

A representative for Combs denied the claims in a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, “Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless.”

The lawsuit comes as Combs awaits trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Authorities allege Combs organized coercive events dubbed “freak offs” involving male sex workers and women. Last month, Combs was denied bail for the third time since his September arrest.

Bongolan’s lawsuit argues she continues to suffer physical, mental, and emotional distress due to Combs’ actions, demanding justice and accountability for the alleged abuse.