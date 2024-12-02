Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Raises Eyebrows After Recent Outing Amid Ben Affleck Split

By Agencies

Jennifer Lopez, who waits for her divorce to officially end things with estranged partner Ben Affleck, sparked frenzy after her latest outing.

Indulging in some retail therapy and venturing out for a shopping spree on Black Friday in Beverly Hills, California, J.Lo’s dressing threw fans into confusion as she sported nearly the same ensemble just two days earlier.

The On the Floor vocalist marked her appearance in the pant and top which appears to be precisely the same with key variances being the coat, footwear, and handbag.

Considering Lopez’s fashion prowess and extensive collection, many found it unexpected to see her in such a similar look so soon.

Some fans went on thinking that she might be lost in her thoughts or failed to see how closely it resembled with the previous outfit.

Or, maybe she enjoyed donning the dress that held her eager to reintroduce it to her line up.

Lopez outing comes after Ben Affleck witnessed spending Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children.

For the unknown, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024. She had also demanded that her permitted name shall be altered back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

