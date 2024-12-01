Entertainment

King Charles Takes Further Step Away from Prince Harry, Relationship Remains Complicated

King Charles appears to have distanced himself even more from his youngest son, Prince Harry, though their relationship remains a constant thought for the monarch. Royal biographer Robert Hardman shared these insights during a discussion on GB News, focusing on the “frosty” relationships within the royal family.

Hardman explained that, at 70+, King Charles likely wants to resolve any family issues, but his duties as a monarch make it difficult. “In the back of his mind, of course, is the fact that his beloved younger son is thousands of miles away, with grandchildren he has hardly seen,” Hardman noted.

However, Hardman emphasized that the current distance isn’t due to a “great Arctic freeze.” Instead, “there are very sound reasons for the distance at the moment,” largely to protect the King’s health and reduce stress. While the situation could change, it remains uncertain, with Harry also having his own issues to work through.

Hardman also pointed out that Prince William’s views on the situation play a crucial role, as any resolution would require agreement from all parties involved, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing tensions.

