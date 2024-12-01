Punjab to utilize all resources for care of children with type-1 diabetes: Maryam Nawaz

Punjab CM greets people of Sindh on Sindhi Culture Day, saying charming Sindhi music and poetry enhance cultural beauty of Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday stated that children are like flowers and future of the nation and the country, emphasizing the Punjab government will not let diseases like diabetes to wither away them.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said while launching Free Insulin Program for Type-1 diabetic children here on Sunday. She said that under the Chief Minister’s Insulin Program, free insulin would be provided to Type-1 diabetic children at their homes, adding that registration process has been started for the programme.

She said, “Special Helpline 1033 has been established to facilitate the potential applicants, who can also contact NCD clinic in their respective tehsil or district to get free insulin.”

“I am a mother and can deeply feel the pain and illness of children,” Maryam Nawaz expressed, adding that Type-1 diabetic children will be given free insulin at their homes to save them from the hassle of going to hospitals.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Type-1 diabetic children require lifelong insulin, parents will be relieved from their burden.” She added,”All available resources will be provided for the treatment of children across Punjab.”

Special Message on Sindh Culture Day

“I congratulate heirs of Indus valley civilisation, Sindhi brothers and sisters living in Sindh, Pakistan and all corners of the world, on the historic Sindh Culture Day,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her special message on the Day. She added, “Warm greetings from the people of Punjab to the hardworking and hospitable Sindhi brothers and sisters on Sindh Culture Day, accept our warm greetings on the Day.”

The chief minister said, “Sindhi Ajrak, Sindhi Topi, charming music and poetry enhance cultural beauty of Pakistan.” She added, “The beautiful and ancient culture of Sindh is a source of attraction for everyone.” She underscored, “Sindhi culture is unique and rich in diversity.”

CM’s Message on World AIDS Day

“AIDS is a major social and economic problem, everyone will have to make efforts for its prevention,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on World AIDS Day. She added, “Our resolve is to make AIDS-affected people productive citizens of the state through treatment and guidance.” She highlighted, “AIDS patients deserve sympathy, not hatred.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Inequality in access to AIDS prevention, testing and treatment must be eliminated.” She added, “Services of communities active in the eradication and treatment of AIDS are commendable.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Implementation of AIDS screening SOPs for dialysis is being ensured across Punjab.” She added, “Legal action has been taken against those who neglected AIDS prevention protocols during dialysis in Multan.” She underscored, “We are ensuring steps to achieve goal of AIDS eradication.”