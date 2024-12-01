Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Celebrate Daughter Apple’s Le Bal des Débutantes Debut in Paris

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin made their daughter Apple’s Le Bal des Débutantes debut a memorable, multigenerational family event in Paris on December 1. Paltrow, 52, shared photos on Instagram from the gala, calling it a “special long weekend” in the French capital.

In one photo, Paltrow wore a stunning black Valentino gown with sheer sleeves and a mock turtleneck, standing alongside ex-husband Martin, 47, and their 18-year-old son, Moses, both of whom wore custom tuxedos by Valentino. Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, also joined the family in a gray dress, rose-colored blazer, and pearls.

Apple, 20, dazzled in a custom blue Valentino gown, featuring six dégradé tiers of silk plissé chiffon and a black bow. According to Vogue, the gown took over 700 hours to create under the direction of Valentino’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The family was also joined by actor Boris Kodjoe and designer David Netto, whose daughters Sophie and Madelyn also made their Le Bal debuts. Reese Witherspoon, whose daughter Ava attended the event in 2017, gave Paltrow’s Instagram post a subtle “like” in support.

Before the gala, Paltrow and Apple shared a sweet mother-daughter selfie while trying on the gown, with Paltrow opting for a casual black dress. Paltrow also posted glimpses of family moments, including Martin and Moses bonding in a park and a visit to an art gallery with Danner.

Paltrow and Martin, who consciously uncoupled in 2014 after a decade of marriage, have continued to co-parent their children amicably. Paltrow spoke candidly about the challenges of raising a blended family on The Drew Barrymore Show, emphasizing their commitment to prioritizing their children above all.

Both Apple and Moses are now in college—Apple at Vanderbilt University and Moses at Brown University. Paltrow, who has always been close to her children, admitted the transition to an empty nest has been difficult, especially after Apple left for college in 2022. “It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever felt,” she shared in a 2022 interview, though she has found comfort in seeing her children thriving independently.